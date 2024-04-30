Archie Cushman (1945-2024)

Archie N. Cushman, 78, passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on April 23, 2024, after a short illness. Archie was born on July 5, 1945, to Raymond and Thelma (Chandler) Cushman. He was an avid sports fan. He loved Nascar, baseball, basketball, and football. The New England teams were his favorite. One player in particular… Mr. Tom Brady. His dog Sooney was his life. She passed away shortly before Archie on March 4, 2024. He was lost without her. Archie was a wonderful person. He was very outgoing and made friends everywhere he went. He will be greatly missed by many.

Archie is predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Thelma (Chandler) Cushman; his son, Shawn Cushman; his siblings, Raymond Cushman Jr., Mary Cushman, Leon Cushman and wife Sonny, Agatha Stevens, Leona Stevens, Thelma Keene, Clothild Reed, Louisa LaPlante, Leo Stevans Jr., and Silas Stevens; his aunts; uncles; and cousins; as well as long time childhood through life friend, Ron Smith.

Archie is survived by his “other half” Mavis Libby of Farmington; his almost step-children, D.J. Dubay of Vienna, Ella Cole and husband Larry of Winthrop, Sherry and husband Rick of Mattawankeag; granddaughter, Addie Dubay; his son, Kevin Cushman and wife Kelly Byras of Wilton; grandson, Tyler Cushman and wife Aurora; and great grandson, Finn of Millinocket; daughter; Tanya Bradeen Duncan and husband James Wilson of Farmington; granddaughters; Mikayla Lisherness of Kingfield and Jamie Cushman of Farmington; siblings Rose Tilton (who later that evening passed away as well), Willis Cushman of Canton, and Olive Couture and husband Gary of Jay; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held later this summer at the Village Cemetery in Temple.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.