Arden Priebe (1933-2024)

FARMINGTON – Jesus ushered Arden L. (DeMott) Priebe to the gates of Heaven where she was greeted by a lifetime of family and friends who passed before her. Arden, 90, passed peacefully on January 31, 2024, at Edgewood Nursing Home with family by her side.

Arden was born on August 4, 1933, in Queens, New York to parents Harper and Gladys (Bossert) DeMott. She later met the love of her life, Martin “Buddy” Aloysius Priebe, and they married in 1954 on Long Island, New York. Arden and Buddy made their home on Long Island in Sayville, New York and raised their three children: Val, Paul and Cheryl. In the 1960’s, they bought a summer “camp” on Clearwater Lake in Industry, Maine and later built a home there. This gem of a place, this heaven on earth, was where they hosted and spent time with many family members and friends over the years. Generations later, the tradition they built lives on, as these families and friends continue to make memories on the lake. In 1978, Arden and Bud decided to make Clearwater Lake their permanent home. They helped run a family business – Fabric Inn in Farmington, Maine and lived a beautiful life on that beautiful lake with a constant presence of friends and family.

Arden is remembered for her generous and loving spirit, love of cooking and hosting, and unwavering faith.

She is survived by her children; daughter, Valarie (Priebe) Swain, a son, Paul Priebe and wife Rose, and daughter Cheryl (Priebe) Lewis and husband David; her grandchildren, Jessica (Swain) Gray and husband Ryan, Nicholas Lewis and wife Lauren, and Katie Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Gray, and Parks & Willa Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harper and Gladys; her husband, Martin Aloysius Priebe; and her brother, “Bing” DeMott.

A graveside committal service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in the summer. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Honored to be caring for the family of Arden L. Priebe is Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.