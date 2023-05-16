Arlene Magrath (1939-2023)

FARMINGTON – Arlene Magrath, born September 26, 1939, in East Jay, Maine, passed away on May 13, 2023. A loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Arlene will be remembered for her dedicated, humble, loyal, and thoughtful nature. She was a longtime resident of Wilton, Maine, where she touched the lives of many with her warm spirit and unwavering commitment to those she cared for.

Arlene worked for a cleaning service cleaning the Bass Shoe office, and then she worked for Bass Shoe before she retired. Arlene loved to cook big meals for her family, and on Saturday mornings she would cook a big breakfast for all that would show up. She also loved to make pies and biscuits for her husband and two boys to enjoy. On June 2nd, 1957 she married her sweetheart Conrad Magrath of Wilton, Maine and together they had two sons Ronald and Alan Magrath.

Arlene is survived by her sons, Alan Magrath and Ronald Magrath; daughters-in-law, Monica Magrath and Lisa Magrath; grandchildren, Matthew, Monica, Alex, and Amanda; and great-granddaughter, Justice Magrath. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Magrath; father, Edwin Richards; and mother, Lucienne Belanger.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. The service will be conducted by Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services located at 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, 04938.