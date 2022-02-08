Arnold “Arnie” Brown of Cape Coral, Florida, died January 20, 2022, of heart failure. He was the eighth of nine children born to Victor and Ethel Brown. He was a New Sharon All-Star Little League player and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Maine. He earned multiple training certifications throughout the years, continually expanding his skills and expertise.

Arnie, affectionately known as Frank within the family, was married to Jill Rose. They lived in Livermore Falls, Maine. After his divorce, he moved to Jay, Maine. Later he relocated to New Jersey, worked as a telecommunications installer general contractor, and ultimately opened his own company, The Maine Man. Arnie was a tradesman, mechanic, carpenter, and all-around handy guy.

For almost a decade, he lived in Florida. For nine of those years, he served as a well-respected, admired, and dedicated employee of Rapid Response Team in Fort Meyers, Florida. His company is dedicating a trailer, he retro-fitted, in his name.

Arnie enjoyed kayaking, deep-sea fishing, snorkeling, and outings with his friends. His greatest passion always was working on and maintaining his Pontiac Trans Am Firebird.

He is survived by three sisters, two brothers, several nieces, and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, and two beloved sisters.

Even though he was a little bit of a rebel or rapscallion, he was loyal and devoted to those he cared about. He was always willing to roll up his sleeves and pull out his tools to help friends in need. His last generous, selfless act of kindness was acting as an organ donor, giving someone else the gift of sight.

Due to current conditions, no service will be held. According to his wishes, he was cremated, and his ashes spread in Maine, returning him to the salt of the earth, just as he has always been.