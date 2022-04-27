Arnold David Atwood (1944-2022)

FARMINGTON – Arnold David Atwood, 78, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022.

He was born on March 16, 1944 to Richard and Ola Mae (Mckachnie) Atwood. Arnie had many odd jobs as a young man, but working in the woods was the job he spoke most fondly of. He always spoke of how he enjoyed watching horses pull logs out of the woods and how everything was done by hand. He enjoyed a good party with friends and family while listening to music or playing the guitar and harmonica. He spoke often of the good old days and the many memories of his youth. Many will remember him sitting in the picture window of his little green home in New Vineyard.

Arnie is survived by his sister, Barbra O’Neil, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, his good friends who grew into family: Meghan, Will and Brody Crockett of Madrid and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both his parents and two brothers Nolan and Wayne Atwood.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.