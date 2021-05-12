Arthur H. Mitchell (1934-2021)



TEMPLE – Arthur Howard Mitchell, 86, of Temple, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on May 6 2021, after battling a Covid-19 breakthrough infection. His daughter Margaret was grateful to be by his side, holding his hand at the time of his passing.

Arthur was born at home in Temple to parents Wilena Robinson and Howard York Mitchell in 1934. He first attended school at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Temple. After graduating from high school in Farmington, he then completed his degree at the Gorham Teachers College, now home to USM. Arthur taught school for 25 years in a variety of disciplines, such as drafting and math, and was a champion of industrial arts. Arthur always worked to provide for his wife and family.

After his retirement from teaching Arthur and his beloved wife Donna joined forces to follow their dream and started W.A. Mitchell Furniture Makers in a workshop next to their home in Temple. They worked together every day to produce Arthur’s originally designed fine furniture and run their company with integrity and passion. Arthur’s designs continue to be lovingly crafted and sold by skilled craftsman, at W.A Mitchell Chairmakers now located in Farmington.

Arthur loved his time with all of “the guys” in the workshop and continued to be a resource for them all whenever they needed him. Arthur always challenged himself, be it solving a problem in the workshop or designing and building a violin, just because he thought it would be interesting to figure out. He was able to hear his violin played for him after its completion. He found that very satisfying. Arthur was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, but his true passion was fly fishing. He tied his own flies all winter waiting for spring fishing season to arrive. He loved wading downstream, fishing for miles to hopefully catch a beautiful brook trout. In his later years he spent more time in a canoe on some serene, remote ponds, casting and taking in the magnificence around him. It wasn’t just about the catching. It was the experience and the relationship to nature. Fly fishing was his religion.

Arthur and Donna were married in a small log cabin chapel located along side Moosehead Lake in Rockwood July 1964. They had great love and respect for each other, and she will dearly miss him. Arthur and Donna had a good life together. One of their epic adventures was when they spent three months on the road traveling. They drove across Canada to Alaska, with a return route across the United States. Arthur was able to fish throughout Alaska, in places he had dreamed about.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Donna W. Mitchell; daughters: Lauren Mitchell Spargo and partner Larry Pulk of Temple, Debra Mitchell Parks and husband Neal of Stark, N.H.; his son, Will Howard Mitchell and wife Lynn of Ohio; youngest daughter, Margaret Mitchell Staggs and husband Steven of Winthrop; grandchildren: Courtney Bisson and husband Nelson, Rick Thurlow and wife Maria, Brock Mitchell and wife Courtney, Lisa Hargus and husband Simon, Michael Howard Mitchell and wife Mary, Sarina Mitchell Grant, Katelyn Mitchell Pond, and Jenna Mitchell Pond; 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. His love and legacy will live on through all those family and numerous friends whose lives he touched and impacted in ways he never completely realized.

Arthur was predeceased by his parents Howard and Wilena Mitchell; his three siblings: Albert Mitchell, Ronald Mitchell and Mavis Cleary; along with several other beloved family members.

Arthur’s family would like to thank all of the many health care workers that provided knowledgeable and compassionate care to him throughout his many health challenges and surgeries throughout his life. There are way too many to list but special love and thanks to Nurse Emma B. who stood by his side holding his hand, and making sure he was without pain, caring for him and Margaret through his passing.

A time for remembrance and visitation will be held at 81 Mitchell Brook Road Temple, outside Arthur’s workshop on Thursday, May 13, 2021, between 1 and 3 pm, with a burial at the Mitchell Family cemetery, to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Temple Historical Society P.O. Box 375 Temple, Maine 04984 c/o Isabelle Foss.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.