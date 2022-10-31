Barbara Adams (1941-2022)

FARMINGTON – Our dear mother, Barbara Adams, sadly passed away on October 25, 2022. Barbara was born on February 17, 1941. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was always there for us, no matter the time or day. Barbara, also known as Gram Barb, had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. She was an active member of the American Legion, St. Joseph’s Alter Guild, a devoted and active member of the St. Joseph’s Parish, and one of the founding members of the McDonalds Coffee Club.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Besaw; her children, Gary L. Adams (wife Terry), Lisa Davis (Rick), Cindy Birmingham (Rob) and Melissa Adams; grandchildren, James Davis (wife Amanda), Jeffrey Davis, Brittany Birmingham and Jonathan Birmingham; great grandchildren, Samantha, James, Sophia, Carson, Braylyn and Althea. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Althea Besaw.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Joseph’s Food Pantry, 133 Middle St., Farmington, ME 04938.

The family would like to thank the 3rd floor nursing staff at Franklin Memorial Hospital for the care and comfort they provided to our mother.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME . Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St. in Farmington, with a reception to follow at the Parish Hall. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.