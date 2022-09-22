Barbara Alice Collins (1957-2022)

TEMPLE – It is with deep sadness that Barbara passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022 in Temple after a courageous battle with cancer, with her family beside her. Barbara was born on March 2, 1957 in Waterville, to Arthur and Eleanor Clark. Upon graduating from Messalonski High School (’75), Barbara pursued a degree in Mathematics with a teaching certificate from Colby College (’80). Her teaching degree led her to Rangeley Lakes Regional School where she met her husband of 41 years, Dean Collins, who was teaching in Rangeley and in the process of joining the U.S. Navy. Barbara and Dean traveled the world, courtesy of the Navy for the following 17 years with tours in, Brunswick, ME; Kinloss, Scotland; Misawa, Japan – where their son Craig was born; and Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico; with many lasting friendships created along the way.

Barbara, Dean and Craig finally settled in Temple where enjoying the Maine woods and wildlife brought them many joys. Barbara’s love of gardening allowed her to relax and for others to enjoy her flower gardens with their beautiful flowers, especially day lilies. Her other love was teaching math, whether it was at Franklin County Adult Education or at Mt. Abram High School introducing students from the basics to upper level math. She would love to challenge students, but would always be there to support them if they had any difficulties, with a smile and an encouraging word for them. When she wasn’t teaching, you could find her enjoying the various wildlife, sometimes with a handful of seeds feeding the chipmunks in the back yard, or to taking a walk/snowshoe through the woods. Forever learning, Barbara could identify virtually every plant or tree by leaf or bark, every bird by sight or call and forever experimenting with new vegetable varieties. Her love of crafting allowed many family members and friends to enjoy her love of quilts.

Barbara and Dean welcomed daughter-in-law Pam into their family and was glad to share her love of Craig. Barbara is survived by her husband, Dean; son, Craig and wife Pam; her father, Artie Clark; brother, Donald Clark and wife Kim; sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Contreas and husband Carlos, and Nancy Jane Clark; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the staff of Franklin Memorial Hospital, New England Cancer Specialist and Androscoggin Health for their love and support over these past several months. You made this rough journey a little bit smoother.

A celebration of life will be held on October 8 th , 2022 at 1pm, at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Road, in Temple. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set-up in Barbara’s memory to support a graduating senior of Mt. Abram HS. Donations may be made to Dean Collins, PO Box 322, Temple, ME 04984.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.