Barbara N. Allen (1927-2020)

WEST FREEMAN – Barbara N. Allen, formerly Barbara N Brackett, passed on October 3, 2020 at Copper Ridge Retirement home in Sykesville, Maryland.

Barb was born February 25, 1927 in West Freeman, ME to the late Emily (Webster) Neil and Theodore Neil. She was predeceased by her first husband of 36 years, Philip Brackett of Rangeley, ME and George Allen of North Port, Florida (9 months).

Barbara spent her childhood on the Neil farm in West Freeman. She enjoyed playing basketball in High School, berry picking and fishing after school with her brother at the stream on the family property. After high school she attended Bliss College. After graduation she worked at Forster’s office in Strong, ME and later for a medical supply company in Portland, ME. During this time, she contracted Tuberculosis and would spend two years in grave health at the sanitarium in Fairfield ME.

She met her first husband Phil of Rangeley, ME and they later settled in Shirley, MA after finishing his tour in the U.S. Army. Barb worked at the George Frost Belt Co in Shirley, MA as a payroll clerk until her retirement. After retirement she and a coworker friend would venture to Florida to visit friends at Holiday Park in North Port, FL. Barb liked the park so much that she bought a home and spent the winter months, where she met her husband George Allen who passed suddenly after a nine-month marriage. Barb would have family members and friends who came to visit and would also settle in the park. She enjoyed the many activities in the park, especially her daily bridge games. She would spend her summers after selling her home in Shirley, MA with her daughter Elaine in Jessup, MD. In the summers they would travel to ME to visit her brother’s camp on Porter Lake where they enjoyed playing cards, picking over blueberries and afternoon boat rides.

Barb is survived by her daughter Elaine Brackett Morrison of Jessup, MD. Three grandchildren Kelley, Ian and Alexandra, five great children, Audrey, Jacob, Emma, Ryan and Ian all of Maryland and her brother Herbert Neil of Strong, ME.

There will be a graveside service at 1:00 August 15, 2021 at the cemetery in West Freeman, ME.