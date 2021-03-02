Barbara Spiller Lowell (1946-2021)

RANGELEY – Barbara Spiller Lowell, 74, of Allen Street, Rangeley, died unexpectedly, Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2021 at her home. She was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Woonsocket, RI, a daughter of Harold Hubert “Hack” and Gertrude (Shea) Spiller and made her home in Rangeley since 1955. She owned and operated the Glass Sneaker Restaurant in Rangeley in the 80’s and in 1987 moved to mid-coast Maine where she worked in the property management business before moving back to Rangeley to care for her parents. She loved gardening, traveling, beaches, and spending time with her family and her “grand dog” Bentley. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she will be remembered for always being positive and fun spirited.

She is survived by her daughters, Catie of Strong and Lisa of Stratton; her sister, Ginny Spiller and her husband, Jamie Boutilier of Sandy River Plt.; She was predeceased by her daughter, Christine in 1974. Graveside memorial services will be held on Friday, June 11 at 11 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley with Father Anthony Kuzia, of St. Luke’s Catholic Church officiating. The family suggests that those who desire, Consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.