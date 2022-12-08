Barbara Stevens (1946-2022)

NEWPORT, Vt. – Barbara Stevens, 76 of Newport Vt; loving wife of Lynn Stevens passed away on November 5, 2022. She was born on October 1, 1946, in Livermore Falls, Maine to the late Leo and Aurora (Pellitier) Fournier.

On June 18, 1992, Barbara was wed to Lynn Stevens who survives her. Barbara served professionally as an Outreach Coordinator for Northeast Kingdom Community Action.

She loved her job at NEKCA and everyone there. It was the happiest time of her life. Helping people in the community.

Barbara loved life, enjoying every day and always made the best of everything. She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Barbara enjoyed sewing and reading in her spare time as well as attending Bingo and going to her early morning breakfasts with her friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband Lynn, and by her daughters Sherie Frizzell and husband Andy LaCross ; Stephanie Frizzell and husband Daniel Chenevert; and Sofia Emly; cherished grandchildren Caitlyn Brown, Christian Gervais, Meghan Nguyen, Brian Dubois, Shelby Dubois, Raphael Chenevert, Kyle Frizzell, Kayla Frizzell, Connor Frizzell, Jordan Boulanger, Alec Boulanger and Myra Boulanger and by her sister Jeanne Nichols and husband Raynie; by several great grandchildren; friends and community members.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents and son Christopher Frizzell, brothers Ken, Bill and Jim Fournier.

Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in honor of Barbara to American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 and/or Alzheimer’s Association of Vt. 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite #130 Williston Vt. 05495