Barry S. Decker (1953-2024)

LYNN, Mass. – Barry Scott Decker, age 70, passed away Saturday, January 27th, 2024 at Mass General Hospital, Boston, MA after a long illness due to heart issues which required a five way bypass 4 years ago. He was born September 7th, 1953 in Farmington, ME, the son of Orland and Georgieanna Decker.

Barry attended area SAD #9 schools, graduating from Mt. Blue High School in 1973. He joined the US Army following graduation and served 6 years training in helicopter operations and maintenance stationed the majority of that time in Korea. Following his discharge he worked at Farmington Shoe in Farmington, ME until it’s closing in 1984 at which time he enrolled at East Coast Aero Tech in Bedford, MA. Upon graduation he went to work for United Airlines as a mechanic first in San Francisco, CA for 4 years than transferring to Logan Airport in Boston, MA where he was a lead mechanic until his retirement in 2016.

It was in Revere, MA that he met his partner in life and love, Kathy and her three sons who eventually became his sons of the heart. His family grew to include Kathy’s family by many.

Barry enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Taking road trips from MA to ME, stopping at points of interest along the way with Kathy, the love of his life. Enjoying a beer while watching the Patriots with his good friend Ray. Even doing yardwork with his grandkids brought him joy even if it meant supervising their antics.

Barry has gone on now to join his parents; Kathy’s parents, William (Billy) Dolan and Roberta Dolan; Kathy’s siblings, William (JR) Dolan, Martin (Marty) Dolan and Donna Dolan; close friends Roscoe Libby, Jr. and Kenneth (Kenny) Stanley, Jr.

Barry leaves behind his partner in life and in love Kathleen (Kathy) DiPietro; sons of his heart Richard (Richie) DiPietro and Angie; Scott Long and Kathrine Paz; James Long and Cassandra Bassant; niece Briana Frauton: his grandchildren Raliya and Ariana DePietro, McKenzie, Jacob and Bianca Long, Jayce Long; his sister and best friend Jeri Decker, brother Maurice (Wanda) Decker; sister Lani (James) Stanley as well as aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews and numerous cousin all who loved and respected him.

As per Barry’s request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choosing.

Arrangements under the direction of Casper Funeral & Cremation Service, Boston, MA.