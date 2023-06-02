Beatrice Farrington (1942-2023)

CANTON – Beatrice “Beady” Alice Farrington, 81, a resident of Jay, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Canton. She was born on January 1, 1942, in Livermore, the daughter of Lawrence and Gelia “Peggy” (Handy) Atkinson. She attended schools in Livermore Falls and was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On October 22, 1960, she married Norwood Farrington. They were married for 52 years before his passing on March 15, 2012. Beady worked over the years at Livermore Falls Shoe, Farmington Shoe, and McDonalds in Jay. She enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, knitting, flowers, and loons.

Beady is survived by her son Frank Farrington and wife Kim of Jay, granddaughters Tanya Farrington-Thomason and husband Luke of Hartford and Jennifer Farrington and partner Rick Soucy of Randolph, 3 great grandchildren Wyatt, Karin, and Donavan, her sister April Pomerleau and husband Ronald of Livermore, her sister-in-law Sheila Smith of Canton, and her companion Gilbert Barnaby of Jay. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Norwood Farrington, her sister Janice Farrington, and brother David Atkinson.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Finley Funeral Home. Interment directly after the service at Stubbs Mills Cemetery, East Jay Road, Jay, Maine.

