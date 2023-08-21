Beatrice Jane Hupp (1928-2023)

TRESCOTT – Beatrice Jane Hupp, 94, went home to be with the Lord, August 18, 2023. She was born in Augusta, Maine, on November 26, 1928, the oldest of five children born to Claud and Violet Beal.

She grew up on a dairy farm in Woolwich, Maine, and graduated from Morse High School in 1946. Soon after graduation she met and married Dale Hupp, Engineman First Class, of Fresno, California, who was assigned to the Coast Guard station in South Portland.

After completing his service, they settled in Woolwich, where they raised four children. While a stay-at-home mom, she was actively involved in the community through Girl Scouts and Brownies, Sunday School, PTA, Vacation Bible School, and summer camp at China Lake Conference Center. She also ran the Tick-Tock Nursery School from her home.

She was an avid gardener, hiker, lover of music and nature, and spent many happy times traveling in their camper across the country to Canada, Mexico, California, Alaska, and Florida. She was also blessed to have church families in Woolwich, Five Islands, Georgetown, Harpswell, Farmington Falls, and West Lubec.

She is survived by two brothers, Richard Beal, Woolwich, and David Beal, Alna; and her sons Daniel (Sherry), of Newcastle, and Timothy (Andrea) of Farmington; and daughters Brenda and Judith, of Trescott; seven grandchildren, Danny, Katie, Joel, Annie, Dema, Yana, and Alex; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, and two sisters, Muriel and Shirley.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 25, at the West Lubec Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CEF of Maine, 879 Sawyer Street, South Portland, ME 04106; Salvation Army, 36 Eastern Avenue, Augusta, ME 04330, or the West Lubec Methodist Church, PO Box 385, Lubec, ME 04652.

Proverbs 31:10.