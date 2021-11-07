Benjamin N. Welch (1948-2021)

WILTON – Benjamin N. Welch, 73, passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on Nov. 4, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1948, in Farmington, son of Percy and Vivian (Cochran) Welch. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning the Bronze Star medal for his achievements. On May 31, 2003, he married RoseMarie (Rie) McCutcheon in Dixfield. Over the years, Benjamin worked in the paper industry. He enjoyed the forestry profession, especially tree farming and anything to do with nature.

“He loved to watch his trees grow at Addin’ Rings Tree Farm.”

Benjamin is survived by his wife, Rie Welch of Wilton; daughter, Sherri O. Lee of Montana; son, Benjamin M. Welch of Montana; four stepsons: John Merrill and wife Stacey of Augusta, Kristopher Merrill and wife Brittany of Augusta, Frank Christie of Wilton, and Ethan Christie of Wilton; five grandchildren: Alex, Linden, Edith and Hazel Henckel, and Madison Welch; three brothers: Percy Welch, Jr. and significant other Linda Hood of Jay, Carlton Welch and significant other Becky McDonald of Canton, and Donald Welch of Jay; and sister in-law, Simone Welch of Jay.

He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Welch; his sister, Laurilyn Sabin and her husband Harvey Sabin.

In the spring of 2022, Benjamin’s cremains will be scattered during a walk through the woods at Addin’ Ring Tree Farm. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.