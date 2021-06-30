Bernard A. Davis (1932-2021)

FARMINGTON – Bernard A. Davis, 88, passed away on June 21, 2021, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. He was born on November 28, 1932 in Farmington, son of Clarence and Doris (Butterfield) Davis. He graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1953. Bernard served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1950 to 1952, during the Korean War. On June 17, 1956, he married Connie Luce in Farmington. Over the years, Bernard worked for Wright and Pierce Surveying, Soil Conservation Office in Farmington, Davis Brothers Building in Farmington, logging at the woodlot in New Portland, and on his home farm. He was a 50 year member of the Lions Club and a member of the American Legion. Bernard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at the camp on Clearwater Lake in Industry.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Connie Davis of Farmington; son, L. Scott Davis (Linda) of Farmington; daughter, Trisha Davis of Vienna; many nieces and nephews; brothers, Clarence Davis Jr. (Gerry) of Livermore and Edgar Davis (Pat) of Farmington; step grandsons, Troy Carson (Sherie) of Farmington and Todd Carson of Wilton. He was predeceased by his stepmother Lucille, and her son Robert Davis.

Donations in Bernard’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Public Graveside Service for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11 am, at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.