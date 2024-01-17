Bertha ‘Jeanette’ Couture (1927-2024)

JAY – Bertha “Jeannette” (Hines) Couture, 96, a resident of Jay, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 14th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 17, 1927, in Lewiston, the daughter of Wallace and Ruth (Green) Hines. She was a 1945 graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. On December 1, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Church, she married Placide Couture of Jay. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing on November 23, 2007. Together they worked to raise their family at their home in Jay, the Maple Valley Farm. Jeannette dedicated her time to her family and her home, and honestly wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. She loved dancing, traveling with her daughter, Mary, caring for her family, cooking, and feeding her family and friends. Jeannette is survived by five sons, Arnold Couture of Jay; Jay Couture and his wife Jo of Jay; Tony Couture and his wife Irene also of Jay; Barry Couture and his wife Lisette of Fayette; and Peter Couture and his wife Stephanie of Farmington; and her daughter, Mary Howes of Jay; 12 grandchildren; Nathan, Danielle, Joel, Nicole, Lindsay, Michael, Jonathan, Christopher, Lisa, Kelly, Sam and Stephen, 4 great-grandchildren, Naomi, Kyrin, Isabelle and Aurora. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Placide Couture, infant sister, Arlene Hines, brothers, Arnold, and Donald Hines, sons-in-law, Normand Howes, and Kevin Perreault. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, 11 AM, Thursday, January 18th at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held from 3-7 PM, Wednesday, January 17th at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.