Bette A. Taylor (1956-2022)

COLORADO SPRINGS – Bette A. Taylor, age 65, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1992 died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018.

She was born in Farmington, Maine on July 12, 1956, and grew up in Kingfield. She is the daughter Glennese E. (Vose) Taylor and the late Burton L. Taylor. She was graduated from Mt. Abrams High School in 1974. She went on to earn an Associate Degree from Andover Junior College in 1978.

She worked in the IT department for several firms including Maine National Bank, B&M Railroad, Analog Devices, Marshall’s, MCI, EDS, and HP.

Bette is survived by her husband of 35 years Robert E. Dumont, Jr., son Taylor Dumont and his wife Holli, her stepdaughter Bree Dumont and stepson Frank Dumont and his wife Brandy, five grandchildren, Ethan, Abigail, Aubrey, Tanner, and Sophia, brothers Brian and Bruce and sister Brenda. She was also the grandmother of the late Blaine Dumont.

The family would like to extend thanks to the dedicated staff at Home Instead and Bristol Hospice for their much-appreciated support.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Bette’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.ORG or to an organization of your choice.