Betty A. Pomerleau (1943-2021)

FARMINGTON – Betty A. Pomerleau, 78, a resident of Jay, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

She was born on July 12, 1943, in Elmira, N.Y., the daughter of Howell Hodge and Adelaide (Spencer) Hodge. Betty was a 1961 graduate of Farmington High School. She married Gerry Oliver in 1961 and they were together until his unexpected passing in 1968. She later met and married Richard Pomerleau of Jay in 1970 and they enjoyed 39 years together before his passing in 2009. In 1988 she and Richard bought The Laundry Room in Jay, Betty continued running it after Richard’s passing, retiring in 2018 after 30 years of service to the community.

She enjoyed cribbage, gardening, watching golf, various sports shows and NASCAR.

She is survived by her son, John Oliver and wife, Judi of Fredricksburg, Virginia; daughters: Teresa DeMillo and husband Tony of Jay, Lisa Stevens of Fayette, and Michelle Pomerleau of Jay; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Skip Hodge and wife Sandy of Cabazon, Calif.; brothers-in-law: Norman Pomerleau and wife Honey of Jay, Rene Bibeau of Jay; sister-in-law, Pauline Jepson of Wilton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husbands, Gerry Oliver and Richard Pomerleau; brother Sonny Hodge; sister Joanne Hodge; brothers-in-law: Roland, Eugene and Tony Pomerleau, Bryce Burhoe; sisters-in-law: Jeannette Garrow, Virginia Pomerleau, Vivian Burhoe and Geraldine Bibeau, and Eileen and Christine Pomerleau; great-grandson Isaiah Freeman.

A graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.