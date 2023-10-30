Betty Jane Adams (1939-2023)

LIVERMORE FALLS – Our beloved mother, Betty Jane Adams, found her eternal peace on Oct. 24, 2023. She passed away at home at the age of 84.

Betty was born on Aug. 14, 1939, in Lewiston, the daughter of George E. and Helen M. (Wright) Goding.

Betty married Robert Adams, her second husband and the love of her life, on Nov. 22, 1992, at the United Methodist Church in Wilton.

Mom held several positions at Livermore Falls Baptist Church such as church clerk, and still held the position of Deacon at the time of her passing. Twelve years ago, she and her friend Annie were instrumental in launching the Soap and More Store, associated with the church. She led a purposeful life and lived her faith.

Betty worked for GH Bass in Wilton, until their doors closed. She also was briefly employed by the Cooperative Extension Service in Augusta and Togus V.A. She also worked as a CNA for several years at Pine View Terrace. She was very proud of earning her CRMA certification in 2003.

In 2015, Mom and Bob moved into their final residence, The Bank Building. The last eight years, mom endeared herself to her neighbors by always offering a helping hand, a warm meal or a ride to an appointment.

Mom loved our family camping trips, afternoon car rides, usually ending up taking her “shortcuts,” which usually ended up taking much longer, and her lunch dates with her daughters and her signature glass of Merlot with a side of ice. Her favorite places to raise her glass were the Chuck Wagon and My Dad’s Place.

Mom is survived by her children, Rachel Jackson and spouse Tim, Laura Ward and spouse Dennis, Charles Owens III and Anne Everett; lest we forget we need to include her cat, Bella; grandchildren, Rick (Debbie) Baker, Ryan Jackson, Chad Jackson, Gina (Jovany) Ferris, Theresa Owens, Michael Owens and Rachael Owens; great-grandchildren, Kendra Baker, Andrew Baker, Jordhan Coward, Ezra Turcotte; and several cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers Glendon Goding, Lawrence Goding and David Goding.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Androscoggin Hospice as well as Renee Jordan for her many hours of one-on-one care with Mom.

Public Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, from the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls at 25 Church St. A luncheon will follow in the vestry. Interment will immediately follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Route 17. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree at “The Trees Remember” at www.thetreesremember.com, or donating to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay is honored to be caring for Betty’s cremation and memorial services.