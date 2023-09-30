Betty Levesque (1938-2023)

FARMINGTON – Betty Jean Levesque, 85, of Farmington, passed away on September 21, 2023, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn Maine. She was born in Wilton Maine on June 17, 1938, the daughter of Clyde and Christine Collins. Betty married John Levesque in 1959. She graduated from Wilton Academy and Husson Business School. Betty was employed as a bookkeeper for Horn Motors and later in the Accounting Department at Franklin Savings Bank. She was a volunteer for many years at the Titcomb Ski Slope and Franklin Memorial Hospital. Betty spent as much time as possible with her beloved grandchildren, going to school functions and watching their sporting events.

She was predeceased by her husband John; sister-in-law Beverly Collins, sister-in-law Mary Beggs; niece Pat Bishop.

Betty is survived by her son, Kevin Levesque of N.H.; her daughter, Amy Hanrahan, and her husband Jeff Hanrahan of Farmington; her brother, Keith of Farmington; two grandchildren, Chris (Falicia) of Farmington, Jenna of Jay; two greatgrandchildren, Ariana, and Sydney of Farmington; a niece, Cathy; nephews, Scott, Steve, and Scott.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta Maine on October 5, 2023, at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Franklin Memorial Hospital 111 Franklin Health Commons, Attention Jill Gray.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service 488 Farmington Falls Road Farmington Maine where memories may be shared at dsfuneral.com.