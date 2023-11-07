Betty Salley (1928-2023)

SMITHFIELD – Betty Jane (Stevens) Salley, 94, passed away on October 31, 2023, with family by her side. She was born on November 5, 1928, in Smithfield to Mearl and Velma (Clement) Stevens. Betty attended Norridgewock High School and later graduated from the David Hale School, in Worcester, MA. While in Worcester she trained to be a food inspector.

Betty married Kenneth L. Salley Sr. on Nov. 20, 1946. For 37 years, Kenneth was the caretaker of Camp Manitou and lived by the camp in Oakland. During three of those years, Betty oversaw the Manitou Camp Store. She also had been employed at Alden’s Camps, Solon Manufacturing, Bates Woolen Mill, and the Norridgewock Shoe Company. Following Kenneth’s retirement, they both returned to live in Smithfield.

Betty was an avid gardener and the numerous flowers around her home brightened the days of everyone who saw them. An especially favorite spot to visit weekly was her camp on Fahi Pond, in Embden. Many a Sunday was spent there with family enjoying the sound of the loons, grilling, and searching out Lady Slippers.

Betty is predeceased by her husband of 56 years – Kenneth Sr., two infant sons Harold and Bradford, daughter Donna Pearl and son Richard, five sisters; Beverly Adams, Shirley Markham, Lela Beckwith, Barbara Hardy, Ica Grover as well as three brothers; Marvin Jones, Oliver Steven, and Ernest Stevens.

Betty is survived by one daughter and three sons; Bonnie Tracey with husband Keith of Norridgewock, Kenneth Salley Jr with wife Carol, Wesley Salley with partner Cindy Rose, Mearl Salley with wife Laura- all of Smithfield, 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

There will be no public visiting hours.

A graveside service will be on November 12th, 2023, at 11:00am at the Gould Cemetery, Route 8 – Village Rd., in Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Smithfield Town Food Cupboard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lakewood Long Term Care and Northern Light Hospital staff for taking such wonderful care of our mother.

Arrangements are in the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services in Skowhegan where condolences, photos, and special memories may be shared at www.dsfuneral.com.