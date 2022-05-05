Beulah Moores Robinson (1927-2022)

Beulah Moores Robinson, 94, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022. She was born to Lawrence and Argie (Chubbuck) Moores on October 13, 1927 in Lincoln, Maine. Beulah graduated from Mattanawcook Academy and later attended Farmington State Normal School in Farmington, Maine. She married the late John D. Robinson on April 18, 1946 and they brought up their family in the Auburn and Farmington, Maine areas.

Beulah is survived by her children: Wesley Robinson and Karen, Judith Greco and Ronald, Donna Wells and Jeffrey, and Thomas Robinson. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2013, two brothers, Lawrence and Walter, and a grandson, John.

Beulah was a woman of many talents including a love of music. She played the piano, trumpet, French horn, trombone, saxophone and organ. She was an avid bridge player but her first love was her family. She dedicated her life to the nurturing and care of her children instilling in them moral values and a strong work ethic. Beulah was a member of many social and civic organizations including the Order of Eastern Star, FMH Auxiliary, Old South Congregational Church and the Farmington Garden Club.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.