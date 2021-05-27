Beverly Christine Whipple Arsenault (1933-2021)

LEWISTON – Beverly Christine Whipple Arsenault, 87, of Carthage, died Sat., May 22, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, after a brief illness, surrounded by her four daughters. She was born in Starks, Oct. 16, 1933, a daughter of Charles and Marion (Taylor) Whipple and graduated from Madison High School in 1951. She married Alton Arsenault in Dixfield on March 20, 1953. He passed on Nov. 27, 2013. She was a beloved member of the Dixfield and Carthage communities and worked at Holmes Market in Dixfield for many years before buying their own store in Carthage in 1976. She operated Arsenault’s Store for 14 years before her retirement. Her greatest pleasures in life were spending time with her family and watching Dirigo sporting events.

She is survived by her four daughters, Heidi Hewett and her husband, Wayne of Carthage, Julie Reid of Dixfield, Tracy Hutchinson and her husband, Kim of Dixfield, and Amy Chiasson and her husband, Chris of Carthage; grandchildren, Shane Reid and his wife Alyson of Lynn Haven, FL, Jada Child and her husband, Jeremy of Carthage, Katie Pullman and her husband, Kurt of NH, Kyle Hutchinson of Portland, Tyler Chiasson and his wife, Lexi of Livermore, Cooper Chiasson of Carthage; great grandchildren, Ella, Mason, Evelyn, Irelyn, Beckett, and Grant; sisters, Virginia Glazier and Dorothy Wing; sister-in-law, Carole Foley and her husband, Barry; many nieces and nephews; long-time family friends, David Young; best friend, Gerrie Warren; and special friend, Marlene Bradbury.

There will be private family graveside service held at Greenwood Cemetery with a public Celebration of Life at the Webb River Sportsman’s Club, Canton Point Road, Dixfield on Sunday, June 13 from 11 am to 3 pm. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Dirigo Sports Booster’s, c/o Dirigo High School, 145 Weld Street, Dixfield, ME 04224. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.