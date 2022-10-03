Beverly Fraser (1951-2022)

FREEDOM – Beverly Jean Fraser, 71, of Freedom passed peacefully at her home in Freedom following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 5, 1951 in Farmington, a daughter of Albert “Stubby” and Beverly (Withey) Fraser. She was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School and attended a business school in southern Maine. She was a proud mother and best friend.

Beverly loved to sew, quilt, cross-stitch and enjoyed a plethora of other crafts.

She is survived by her sons: Gary Payeur of Livermore Falls and Sean Payeur of Freedom; sisters: Terry (Walter) Collins of Farmington; Mary Ellen Mayo (Garry) Eustis; Michelle of New Sharon, several nieces and nephews.

Public graveside services will be held Wednesday morning Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington. Memories and condolences may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, Farmington.