LIVERMORE FALLS – Beverly Ann (Bishop) Gagnon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her son and daughter in-laws home after many years of battling cancer.

Beverly owned and operated Gagnon Boats & Motors for many years beside her husband, Donald. Beverly also owned and operated Softie Delite on Bridge Street in Livermore Falls, Maine from 1978 – 1985. She retired in 2008.

Beverly loved horses and shared that love with her family. She also enjoyed family vacations, traveling abroad, gardening, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, boating off the coast of Maine, sailing in the islands, her talks with Ashley and trips to the Nail Salon.

Beverly is survived by her son, Kurt and his wife Pauline, her daughter, Karrie Gagnon and her husband, Martin of Auburn; grandsons, Kyle Gagnon and his wife, Devon and their children, Brody and Waverly of Richmond, NH; Gavin Gagnon and his wife, Patricia of Worcester, MA, her sister in-laws Connie Gagnon & Ruth Gay both of Florida, and many nieces and nephews of Florida.

She was predeceased by her husband Don, her parents Wesley & Jeanette (Foisey) Bishop, and her brother in-laws, Larry Gagnon, Richard Gagnon and Robert Gay.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Franklin Memorial Oncology Department for taking the best care of Bev.

Family and friends are invited to Bev’s visiting Hours on Tuesday, June 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center at 308 Franklin Road, Jay, ME. A meal of comfort will be held at 189 Park St, Livermore Falls, ME at Kurt & Pauline’s following visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Beverly and Don on June 21, 2023 (their 65th wedding anniversary) at St. Rose of Lima Church, Church Street, Jay, ME at 11 a.m. with Father Paul Dumais officiating. Burial will immediately follow the Mass in the family lot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Augusta.

Honored to be serving the family of Beverly Gagnon is Wiles Remembrance Centers, where messages of condolence are welcome in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.