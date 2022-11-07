Beverly M. West (1927-2022)

WILTON – Beverly M. West, 94, a resident of Wilton, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 5 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 26, 1927 in Chesterville, the daughter of Myron Field and Margaret (Whittemore) Field. She was a 1946 graduate of Livermore Falls High School and Valedictorian of her class. On October 11, 1946, in Farmington she married Urban E. West of Wilton. They enjoyed 66 years together before his passing on August 24, 2013.

Through the years Beverly devoted her time to her family and her home along with working at Foster Manufacturing, the Wilton Tannery, and W.S. Wells & Sons. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Wilton, former county president and secretary for The Forty and Eight, a society dedicated to promoting the well-being of veterans, their widows and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors.

Beverly was also a member of the (WSCS) Unit 4 of the Women’s Society of Christian Service of the Wilton United Methodist Church and member and former treasurer of the Wilton Day Extension Homemakers. Beverly enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a dedicated community member, and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Brian West and significant other, Kathy Spaulding of Brentwood, NH., daughters, Paula Griswold and husband Dale of Wasilla, Alaska, Cherilyn Klinker and husband Leonard of Chesterville, 8 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Urban E. West.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, November 10 at Lakeview Cemetery, US Route 2, Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, Maine 04938

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com