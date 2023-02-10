Beverly T. Beale (1937-2023)

INDUSTRY- Beverly T. Beale passed away at Franklin Memorial Hospital on February 7, 2023 after a short illness. She was born in Rome, Maine on April 26, 1937 the daughter of Howard and Rebecca (Wentworth) Tracy.

She leaves behind her family and many friends that loved her.

As per Beverly’s wishes there will be no public visiting hours or funeral.

A private burial will take place this spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, George.

A private burial will take place this spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, George.