Birdena A. Rowe (1936-2022)

FARMINGTON – Birdena A. Rowe passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2022, at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1936, at the Savage Farm on Mt. Blue in the town of Avon, the daughter of two wonderful parents Benjamin and Pearl (Ames) Savage.

Birdena married the love of her life Gordon Rowe on July 7, 1963. They were married for 40 years and

together they raised two fine sons. Gordon died on May 21, 2004. She attended Phillips Grammar

School and graduated from Strong High School in 1955. In 1960, she graduated from Shepard-Gill School of practical nursing in Boston. Once she returned home, she worked several years at Franklin Memorial Hospital and did private care for several families in town. In 1977, she started working at Edgewood Manor in Farmington and worked there just over 30 years before retiring.

Birdena was a wonderful mother and wife. Her family always came first. She was a hard worker and dedicated caregiver. She taught her children to be good citizens, to have fine morals, and to thank the Lord every day for what you have. Birdena enjoyed cooking, knitting, gardening and spending time at their camp in Salem. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star.

Birdena is survived by her son, Matthew and companion Cindy Pratt of Gorham; son, Marcus and wife

Lisa of Wilton; one granddaughter, Hailee, whom she adored, and companion Clifford of Phillips; sisters, Jan White of Scarborough, Geraldine Smith and husband Lewis of Farmington; one brother, Richard Savage and wife Phyllis of Phillips; many nieces and nephews; special friends Roberta Howard and Charlene Corbett. She is predeceased by her parents; husband; brothers, Benjamin, Reginald, Frank and Donald; sisters, Eloise Stevens, Yoland (Pat) Sprague Martin and Virginia White.

Donations in Birdena’s memory can be sent to the American Legion, PO Box 411, Phillips, Maine 04966.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, with funeral services to begin

at 1 pm at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Rev. Robin Chaput will officiate, along with a service by the Order of the Eastern Star. Interment will

follow at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon.