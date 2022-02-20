Boyd Hays ‘Skip’ Ladd I (1957-2022)

FARMINGTON – Surrounded by his family, Boyd ‘Skip’ Hays Ladd, 64, passed away at his home on Feb. 2, 2022, after a long battle with ALS.

Skip was born at Franklin Memorial Hospital on Oct. 10, 1957, to Floyd C. Ladd, Sr. and Mildred Merrick Ladd Meader. He and his twin brother, Floyd C. Ladd, Jr., were the youngest of seven siblings.

He was predeceased by brothers Lewis Meader and Lloyd Meader. His other siblings are Jerlean (Meader) Giles, Vivian (Meader) Hughes, Charles Meader, Virginia Meader Carter, and William Meader.

His childhood years were spent in Vienna, Maine, before the family moved to Strong when he was in the third grade. A member of the Class of 1975, he graduated from Mt. Abram Regional High School in Salem. While at Abram, Skip was especially recognized for his successes on the track and cross country teams.

Skip married his high school sweetheart, Elayne White of Phillips, on June 25, 1977. They have three sons: Floyd, Boyd II, and Joshua; six grandchildren: Isaac Redlevski, Boyd Ladd III, and Kaitlyn Ladd; Jude Ladd; and Noah and Zackary Ladd; and many, many nieces and nephews.

In 1979, Skip entered the US Army, serving with the 101st Airborne until 1983, after which he continued serving in the Reserves for several years. During his years of service, the family relocated several times depending on where he was stationed.

Upon leaving the service, the Ladd family returned to Maine, first to Strong, then back to Vienna, before settling again in Farmington. Skip returned to University of Maine at Farmington, where he earned his bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education.

Aside from his love of family, Skip’s great love was always sports. He coached for many years and was also an official basketball referee and softball/baseball umpire.

Over the years, Skip also served as pastor at Gibbs Mills Road Baptist Church, Livermore and chaplain at Franklin County jail. His favorite Scripture was the 23rd Psalm. He always ended his conversations with, “To God be the glory, until we meet again.” His life was a true testimony to others as he lived by the JOY formula: Jesus, Others, You.

Additionally, he worked several years as a clerk for C. N. Brown during which time he was diagnosed, incorrectly, with Parkinson’s disease. He continued to work until symptoms progressed to such a degree that he had to stop.

It was after this that he and Elayne moved to Washington to live with their eldest son, Floyd, and his family. When Floyd, who is in the Navy, was transferred to California, Skip and Elayne went with them. There, Skip had an accident while hiking in a canyon. This resulted in a neck injury requiring surgery, which exacerbated the symptoms of his disease to such an extent, that he and Elayne returned to Farmington. Skip was diagnosed with ALS in December of 2019.

Other joys in his life included fishing, camping, and sunsets over Tumbledown from Dummer’s Beach in Weld. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his storytelling – especially his tales of the “infamous twenty-three-toed hippo-ri-ela-hog” with which he entertained his own sons, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and scores of neighborhood children and friends.

Although confined to bed, unable to move, Skip “wrote with his eyes.” Since 2020, using “Tobii,” an assistive technology device featuring “eye gaze technology,” he has compiled several short stories from his childhood through adult life. These stories will eventually be made available to those interested.

Three words that sum up Skip’s life are Faith, Family, and Friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, March 5 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge in West Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Vienna Village Cemetery.

Skip’s family expresses their thanks to Togus Veterans’ Administration/Community Health Services, Maxim Health Care, Care and Comfort, and Androscoggin Home Hospice.