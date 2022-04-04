Brad Daggett (1999-2022)

ROME – Brad Daggett, 22, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, March 31, 2022, in Rome, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Farmington on Oct. 15, 1999, to Patrick and Patricia and was a 2018 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. Brad was an auto mechanic at the family business, Daggett’s Garage in East Wilton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, hanging out with his friends, and working on his trucks.

Brad was always there to help out his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia “Tricia” Teele of Farmington; his father, Patrick of New Sharon; his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins and many extended family members and countless friends.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Anna L. Teele.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.