Brad Daggett (1999-2022)

ROME – Brad Daggett, 22, of New Sharon, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, March 31, 2022, in Rome, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Farmington on Oct. 15, 1999, to Patrick and Patricia and was a 2018 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. Brad was an auto mechanic at the family business, Daggett’s Garage in East Wilton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, hanging out with his friends, and working on his trucks.
Brad was always there to help out his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia “Tricia” Teele of Farmington; his father, Patrick of New Sharon; his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins and many extended family members and countless friends.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Anna L. Teele.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.
Brad, I know you are riding your Harley in Heaven with the wind at your back with that devilish smile of yours with not a care in the world which you so deserve after all you endured! Thank you so much for letting Glen and I be part of your life that you had here on earth, we will always and forever cherish our time together! We will miss those quick one liners of yours and that laugh. Ride it like you stole it for eternity!!! Our hearts will hurt but we know you will hold that piece for us until we meet again!! RIP BRAD MISS YOU NOW AND FOR ALWAYS🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡
He will be forever missed, he was such a good hearted guy, and much loved…
Brad , Ride that Harley in heaven just like you did here, drive that truck as loud as you want….and we will always hear you..and I know you will be grinning ear to ear… and saying those 2 favorite words and smiling… You will be missed by so so many ….. Sending my condolences to you Pat, Karen, Heather and Glen, and so many others…
Gone way to young………………
Rest in Peace,🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡
Rachel..