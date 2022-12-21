Brenda V. York (1939-2022)

FARMINGTON – Brenda Voter York, age 83, a life-long resident of Farmington, Maine passed through Heaven’s gate with her husband by her side on December 15, 2022.

Brenda is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Herbert (Bussie) York; her loving daughters, Terry (John) Zacker, Tammy (Pete) Kelley, and Trudy (Erik) Johnson; her cherished grandchildren, Camden, Kendall, and Brady Zacker; Billy and Cody (Emily) Kelley; Erika and Mariah Johnson; and her two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Teagan Kelley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Faye Voter, her brother Arthur Voter, and her cherished grandson, Alek Johnson.

Brenda graduated from Farmington High School in 1958. She was raised on Voter Hill Farm where she joined the family in raising Milking Shorthorn cattle and Romney sheep. When she married Bussie York in 1958, she moved to the Sandy River Farm where she worked as a farm wife and partner alongside Bussie for over 60 years. Shoulder to shoulder, they raised dairy and beef cattle and she helped with over 600 acres of farmland. Brenda was active in 4-H her whole life as a participant, parent and leader. She served on the National Milking Shorthorn Association Board for six years and attended annual meetings all across the country. Nothing made Brenda happier than when she was exhibiting her Milking Shorthorns at the state, regional and national agricultural shows and fairs. From Maine to Ohio to Oklahoma, she enjoyed the competitions and gained the admiration and respect of her peers. She had the opportunity to be a judge at several international shows including ones in Canada and Australia, a rarity for women at the time.

In 1994 the Blue Hill Fair honored Brenda for her continuous support; in 1995 she was named to the Agricultural Hall of Fame at the Skowhegan State Fair, and this fall she was recognized as being a long-time exhibitor at the Fryeburg Fair. A remarkable woman, Brenda always did it her way.

Brenda loved traveling and participated in several international agricultural trips as well as many trips across the US to visit friends and family or to attend conferences and meetings. They were both recognized with several awards for farm and conservation stewardship including the Maine Conservation Farm of the Year in 1965 and 1994. In 2008, the town of Farmington dedicated the annual report to them.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Brenda’s life, memorial donations may be directed to the Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club c/o Darlene Nelson, 72 Smith Rd., New Sharon, ME 04955.

A Memorial Service celebrating Brenda’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 with at a family and friends’ visitation with light refreshments between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Home, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME.