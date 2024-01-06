Brent Wakefield (1943-2023)

Brent C. Wakefield unexpectedly passed away on December 25, 2023, in Brooksville, Florida after only recently arriving for the winter season. Brent was born in Bangor to parents Daniel and Barbara (Williams) Wakefield on July 14, 1943.

Brent graduated from the University of Maine in 1970 and served a stint in the U. S. Coast Guard. He worked most of his life working in the construction industry managing his own companies. In later years he concentrated on alternative energy projects, primarily bringing wind and solar energy to residential customers in Maine. He was a lifelong Mason and a Shriner. In his retirement years Brent was known for his construction projects, which included a residential housing development in Detroit, Maine. Although Brent enjoyed traveling extensively, especially enjoying his time in Estonia, he lived most of his life in Maine and never lost his Maine accent.

Brent was predeceased by his parents and brother Roger Wakefield. He is survived by his wife Roxine Hennings, daughter Catina and husband Ian Bristow, son Joshua and wife Ashley Wakefield, Stepdaughter Leah O’Brien and husband Joseph, Grandchildren Kevin, Jarrett, Trevor, Thomas, Celia, Teagan, Ethan, great-grandson Jackson, a number of nieces and nephews, and granddoggies Toby and Sherry.

There will be a celebration of life at Beans Corner Baptist Church 17 Chesterville Rd, Jay ME 04239 on January 13th, 2024, at 1pm.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott's Funeral Home 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.