Brian A. Goodwin (1936-2022)

NEW SHARON – Brian A Goodwin, 86, of New Sharon, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday November 30, 2022 at Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Rd, Auburn, ME.

He was born in Farmington, Sept. 21, 1936, son of Homer W and Olive E (Quimby) Goodwin and served in the United States Navy specializing in telecommunications.

Brian worked in a saw mill in his younger years, then retired from Bass Shoe Company. He enjoyed going for rides, fishing, daily walks, and going on cruises with his wife. He also enjoyed people stopping by to hear about the happenings in the neighborhood and a daily visit from “Milo”.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Marie Mosher Goodwin, sisters Colleen Dodge and Pamela Erb. Step-son Norman (Ricky) Mosher, wife Nancy, Step-daughter Leeann Baud, husband Thomas. Many Grandchildren, He was predeceased by his parents, sister Lorraine and brother Homer (Billy) Goodwin.

A public graveside service will be held Saturday, May 13th, 1:00 at Frederic Cemetery in Starks on Chicken Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Rd, Auburn, ME 04210.