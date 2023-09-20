Brian Baker (1950-2023)

WILTON – Brian R. Baker, 73, of Wilton, Maine passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born on June 20, 1950, in Portland Maine, the son of Richard Charles Baker and Beverly Elaine (Feil) Baker. He went to Farmington High School. On September 2, 1977, he married Wanda (Miller) Baker. Brian had a bachelors degree of science, chemical engineering. Brian was a paper mill worker at IP then Madison paper for 26 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Brian is survived by his wife, Wanda Baker of Wilton; sons David Brian Baker and wife Jewellyn of Farmington, Kenneth Dewight Baker and wife Tiffany of Dryden, Marcus Nelson Baker and fiancé Jessica of Farmington; 7 grandchildren Kristyn Wiles, Ashley Wiles, Madison Baker, Cody Whitney, Makinzy Whitney, Emerson Baker, and Jackson Baker; sister Vickie Robbins of Wilton, and brother Phillip Baker of Bath, stepmom Marilyn Baker, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and his grandmother Stella Baker. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held at 2PM, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine. Arrangements by Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Auburn, Maine 04240.