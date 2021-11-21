Brian Carrol (2006-2021)

AVON – Brian Carrol, 15, of Dixfield, beloved son of Bill and Stephanie (White) Carrol, passed away from severe injuries from a car accident.

He was born on Halloween in 2006 in Norway, Maine. Brian attended Dirigo High School, as a freshman and also Region 9 School of Applied Technology, in the Employability Skills program.

Brian loved four wheeling, fishing, snowmobiling and ice fishing with his family. He was really drawn to the outdoors.

Brian was a member of the North Franklin Snowmobile Club and enjoyed working on the trails, trimming trees, fixing bridges and putting out signs with his brother Ben.

Another of Brian’s favorite activities was working on and flying in planes. He could often be found at the small airport across the street helping with the planes, cleaning the hangar, mowing the lawn or moving snow around. He frequently would hop on his bike or four wheeler and go and visit the neighbors.

He was loved by many in the community, neighborhood and really anywhere that he shared his positive attitude and amazing smile. His ability to get under your skin was remarkable! He also enjoyed being with his dogs, Diamond, Charlie and Foxy and all the cats roaming around.

He is survived by his parents and two siblings: Billy and Ben; grandparents: Diana Hall and George Berry of Phillips, Steve White of Strong, and James Carrol of Temple; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Region 9 School of Applied Technology, 377 River Rd. Mexico, Maine on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. There will be a celebration after the service with refreshments. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.