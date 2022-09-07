Brian Ellis (1942-2022)

RANGELEY – Brian Ellis, 79, of Rangeley, died Friday, September 2, at his home in Rangeley. He was born in Rangeley, Oct. 11, 1942, a son of Thayer “TJ” and Neola (Bubier) Ellis, the youngest of six children. He received his education in Rangeley schools and joined the Rangeley Fire Department at the age of 16, shortly before graduating in 1960. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1961-1965 being stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. After his return to Rangeley, he worked as a caretaker in the area.

In the mid-1970’s he married Faith Johnson Hale. She passed on April 4, 2006. Mr. Ellis was active in the Rangeley Guide Association, serving as a secretary for many years, and was a member of the Rangeley Historical Society. He served the town as an election clerk and was a proud long-time member of the Rangeley Fire and Rescue Department and had served as Fire Chief for over ten years. He enjoyed his flower gardens and fishing.

He is survived by his stepdaughter, Connie Copp and her husband, Dennis of Rangeley Plt; step granddaughter, Jennifer Gonzales and her husband, Tom and their children, Max and Emily of Windsor, CO; great-nieces, Shannon Williams and her husband, Jim and their children, Dax and Autumn, and Carrie Lacasse and her husband, Byron and their son, Mason. He was predeceased by his siblings, Lawrence, Bruce, Delbert, Eric, and Annabelle.

Public memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 1 pm from the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main Street, Rangeley, with Father Thom Rock officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with a reception at the Rangeley Fire and Rescue Station. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in Brian’s memory to Rangeley Fire and Rescue, 15 School Street, Rangeley, ME 04970. Memories are encouraged to be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington,