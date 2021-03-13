Brianna Houghton (1984-2021)

CARTHAGE — Brianna Marie Houghton, 36, daughter of Bill and Tracy Houghton, Carthage, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021, at home with family, holding hands with her beloved brother Troy.

Brianna was born October 11, 1984 at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born with a disability called Spina Bifida, but all her life she did not let that define who she was or what she could do. Although she underwent numerous surgeries and physical challenges during her life and used a wheelchair, she enjoyed swimming, skiing, horseback riding, going to local stock car races, four-wheeling, and many other outdoor activities. She loved going to her parents’ camp in Weld.

Brianna graduated from Dirigo High School in 2003, where she was a manager for the basketball team. She later tutored students at Dirigo Middle School as a volunteer, and also volunteered at Bethel Vet Hospital. She loved music and attended many concerts. She could do all these things thanks to to dogged advocacy, continuous support and loving devotion she received from her parents, family and friends.

She had a huge and diverse group of friends and enjoyed keeping up with their activities. Throughout her life she enjoyed the complete love and support from a special woman she called “amazing momma number two” Doreen Shurtleff. She treasured special “girls’ weekends” with her beloved cousin, Erica Dailey. She treasured being Norm Jamison’s “best helper” for remodeling projects, as he adapted the family home for her comfort. She could always find a way to uplift others and make people smile and laugh. Her smile could light up a room.

Every moment from the beginning to the end of her life, she shared a special relationship with her Grammie, Donna Richard. The two had a bond that defies definition except for one word, love. Of all her hobbies and activities, the days she treasured most were the times spent with her extended family, Western Maine Coyote Control. She was proud to be named Team Captain. She adored and was adored by all the WMCC members and their families. During the month before her passing, although very ill, she was able to go along on several memorable coyote hunts.

Brianna was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Conrid Houghton, who has the hounds ready and loaded for their hunts to come. In addition to Brianna’s mother and father, survivors include her brother Troy and his girlfriend Brooke LeBlanc, Carthage; paternal grandmother Daveen Houghton, Carthage; maternal grandfather Joe Sterry, Weld; maternal grandmother Donna Richard and her husband Ernie, Dixfield; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved pets, Jackson, Bella and Molly.

The Houghton family would like to thank Brooke LeBlanc, Dr. Stephanie Sinclair of the Ellsmore-Dixfield Clinic, Rachel Difazio from Boston Childrens Hospital, and the visiting nurses and care takers (Jessica Castonguay) of Androscoggin Home Health Care. The Houghtons’ are grateful not only for their excellent care, but also for the love and compassion they showed for Brianna and her family during her journey to freedom.

Brianna’s capacity to love and be loved was immeasurable, and she greatly impacted many lives through the amazing power of her love. Throughout her life that unwavering love for friends and family had the power to unite and reunite them. That capacity to love, in spite of adversity, is an ongoing life lesson for all.

To honor Brianna, share a smile with friends and family. Make someone laugh. Reconnect with the people in your lives. Spread the love.

A Memorial Celebration of Brianna’s life will be held at a later date. Memories may be shared with her family in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center.