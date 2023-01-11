Britta Hamilton Cote (1949-2023)

After a long-fought battle with cancer, our beloved Mother, Mimi Sister and Aunt has gained her angel wings on January 10, 2023 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine.

Britta was born on July 11, 1949, the daughter of Cynthia and Arthur Hamilton. She was the identical twin to her sister Bretta who predeceased her.

Britta spent many years in Pittsfield but her true home, and she would tell you this, was Farmington. How she loved being part of that community.

Over the years of working, Britta had several jobs but the one that stood out as her favorite was being a Tri-axel driver for Pike Industries. She excelled as a driver and was with Pike for many years.

She loved to travel with her brother, Brek and his wife Barbara and they enjoyed trips to Florida and her favorite, Costa Rica.

Britta was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Cynthia Hamilton, her brother Brik, her identical twin sister, Bretta and her nephew Darren.

Britta is survived by her son Bill and his wife April, her daughter, Hollee and her husband, Bruce. Grandchildren, Brandon, Billy, Whitney, and Nicholas. Great Grandchildren, Luc, Jasper and Raymond. Her one remaining sibling, Brek and his wife Barbara, and her sister-in-law, Susan. Nieces and Nephews, Eric and his wife Debra, Heather and her husband Jason, Christine and Jennifer. She also leaves behind many dear friends who were so attentive to her in her last days.

Thank you to the Androscoggin Hospice House for your wonderful care of our precious Mom.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Androscoggin Hospice House at 236 Stetson Rd, Auburn, ME 04210.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date.

There is no night without a dawning

No winter without a spring

And beyond the dark horizon

Our hearts will once more sing…

For those who leave us for a while

Have only gone away

Out of a restless, care worn world

Into a brighter day.