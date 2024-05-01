Bruce Inch (1940-2024)

MOUNT VERNON – Bruce Inch, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday April 20, 2024, with his loving wife at his side, in his Mount Vernon home after a brief illness.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 2, 1940, he was the son of Elizabeth and George Inch, Jr. After graduating high school, Bruce was proud to join the Air Force, where he spent the majority of his service in Maine before working for the State of Maine. Bruce married Sue Maynard and they had two sons, Ian, and Mathew, before her death in 2007. Bruce was a much loved and respected horseman and community member. He met Sue Bailey due to their mutual love of Maine Harness Racing and they were married July 2, 2011, poolside at their home. Bruce was a 50 plus year member of the USTA.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Bailey of Mount Vernon; sons, Ian Inch and Mathew Inch of Bangor; stepdaughter, Lori Bickford, and family; stepson, Tom Farrington, and family; sister, Ellen Ashworth, and family; sister-in-law, Anne Wilhite, and family; brother-in-law, Mark Maynard, and family. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, as well as close friends and fellow horseman Lester Dancer and Mike Cushing, among many others.

Graveside Services to be held at Mount Vernon Community Cemetery on Saturday May 11 at 11 a.m. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Mount Vernon Community Center to follow. Casual attire is encouraged.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington Maine, where memories, photos and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.