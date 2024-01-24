Bruce Whitney (1962-2024)

MERCER – Bruce L. Whitney, 61, of Mercer, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. He was born on June 19, 1962, a son of Leroy and Joyce (Page) Whitney in Waterville and graduated from Winslow High School. He continued his education by attending Kennebec Valley Vocational School 1980 – 1982 to pursue his love of Automotives.

Bruce’s first job was at Lee Auto in Hallowell, where he learned that if you did a good job and the customer offered a tip…you accepted it! After Lee, Bruce started working as a mechanic for Backus Garage in East Wilton. He loved the family feel of working for Backus Garage and when they moved to Farmington, Bruce went too. He worked there for over 30 years as a Mechanic and then as the Parts Manager. Just last year he started working for Central Maine Chrysler in Waterville and loved every minute of it! They were a great team and so wonderful to him.

Bruce loved the water, whether it be boating and fishing in his younger years or, in his later years, sitting down by the Sandy River on his ATV watching the sunset. Riding “Henry” (his ATV) down to the river and even crossing it at times brought so much joy.

He loved NHRA Drag racing and was fortunate to go to NH when NHRA came to Epping. It was a piping hot day but none the less he got goose bumps when the cars started up. Mud runs and truck pulling were also some of his favorite activities especially when he got to work with Black Gold. He enjoyed going to the fairs to watch the pulls and enjoy a sausage and doughboy. Bruce loved the home that he made with his partner in life, Muriel, and wanted to be in this home, on the Sandy, in the middle of nowhere, with his dog Magee forever. It was his happy spot.

Bruce was a wonderful father to his two amazing children, Jeremy and Amanda and loved them very much. Along came his first grandchild, Lilly and then Elli-Rae and he learned what a grandparent’s love felt like. He was looking forward to his first grandson coming in the spring.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Jo Brenda; nephew, Jerry Kiesow; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bruce was loved and loved all of the people around him. He leaves behind his love, Muriel Armstrong and her son Richard and his daughter Addisyn whom he thought of as a granddaughter; his son Jeremy Whitney (Jade) and their daughter Elli-Rae; his daughter Amanda Marshall (Jon) and their daughter Lilly; and the mother of his children, Donna. His sisters, Gail Day and Sharon Laliberte (Jerry) who meant the world to him. I’m sure there are others that should be mentioned but just know that you all meant so much to him.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donations in his memory to the Mercer Food Pantry, c/o Gaylene Williams, 1074 Beech Hill Road, Mercer, Maine 04957 or Honor Flight Maine, PO Box 699, Brunswick, Maine 04011-0699. Services will be held at a later date. Memories may be shared with his family and friends at www.wilesrc.com. Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington is honored to be caring for his cremation services.