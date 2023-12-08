Burton Weymouth (1927-2023)

FREEMAN- Commander Burton Richard Weymouth died 15 November 2023 at age 96, as a result of acute kidney failure and Covid. He was born on 7 November 1927 in Hopedale, Mass. He was the son of Currier Clyde Weymouth of Freeman, Maine, and Edna Andrews (Yeaton) Weymouth of Medway Mass.

Burton moved to Farmington, Maine when he was four years old and attended Farmington schools, graduating from Farmington High School in 1945. He was active in basketball, track (State champions in 1945) and skiing. After graduating from FHS, he attended the University of Maine at Orono for one year before receiving orders to attend the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis Maryland. While at the Academy he participated in golf, basketball, rifle, and other intramural sports. He graduated from the Naval Academy in June 1950 with a BS degree and was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy.

His first active-duty tour as an officer was to the Naval Air Training Command in Pensacola, Florida. He completed flight training in 1952. His active-duty tours consisted of assignments to operating squadrons of the US Atlantic Fleet located in the United States. Subsequent overseas deployments included Iceland, Europe, North Africa, and Japan during the Korean War. He also served onboard several aircraft carriers as a member of the ship’s crew and as a pilot. He also served several tours in Intelligence organizations including the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Office of Naval Intelligence. As a Navy pilot he was experienced in anti-submarine operations and search and rescue missions and was qualified in many fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft.

He retired from active duty in June 1974 and returned to his family home in Freeman, Maine. He was a substitute teacher in several area schools then joined Old Post Office Realty in Strong, Maine. Burton was an avid wood worker, so he commenced restoration work on the Weymouth Family Homestead in Freeman — a process that continued for many years. He was an active volunteer at Franklin Memorial

Hospital where he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for three years. Along with his wife, Lucile, he continued his love of the game of golf, playing at many New England courses during the summer months. Winter months were spent in Pensacola, Florida where they could continue their golf and travel to historic places. Burton was active in the Episcopal Church and served on several church committees in Florida and Maine. He was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley, Maine.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lucile who died in May 2015; half-brother, George William Yeaton of Skowhegan, Maine. He is survived by their daughter Diane and son Douglas and his wife, Laurie of Norfolk, Virginia and grandson Andrew and his wife Alexé, along with their three daughters Lallie Beth, Madeleine, and Léa, all of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared at dsfuneral.com.