Cameron Charles Salisbury (1989-2021)

FARMINGTON – Cameron Charles Salisbury, January 11, 1989 – December 7, 2021, Rest in Peace. You’ve earned it. We Love You Cam the Man.

Cam was born in Portland, the first child of Susan Philips and Steve Salisbury. They moved together from their first home in Bowdoinham to Farmington with his always extraordinary sister Keirstin. Cam graduated from Mt. Blue High School before attending Northeastern University in Boston. He lived briefly in New York City with friends and with family in North Carolina before returning to Maine, first in Portland and then back home to Farmington.

Cam had an enormous impact on those close to him through his gentle, kind manner, his incredible smile and sharing his love of great writing, from novels to philosophy and religion. He further captivated family and friends when discussing movies from the American Film Institute’s Top 100 to the latest indie, with the competitive spirit he brought to Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble and Catan, demonstrating his immense talents for writing and improv and the studious, passionate approach he brought to his lifelong searches for knowledge and direction. Cam was immensely proud of every one of his siblings and grateful for the gift of being the eldest in a band of brothers. He’d recently written about the satisfaction he realized from jobs well done, “the joy of the inner child”, and the “feelings of love” he received from those closest- which have naturally flooded in since his departure as if from a burst dam.

Cam was predeceased by his mother. He is survived by his father, siblings Keirstin, Drew, William and Aidan, paternal grandmother Judith Rapalje Salisbury and maternal grandfather Charlie L. Phillips, Sr. and their partners, and a long list of aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him deeply.

A public service will be held in Cameron’s honor at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 in Farmington at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a celebration of his life to follow at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made through a GoFundMe started by a dear friend. Funds raised are being used to celebrate Cam’s life and to support others on their own searches. Memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.