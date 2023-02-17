Camilla Jordan (1950-2023)

WILTON – Camilla Jordan, 72, of Wilton, died early Thursday evening, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home in Wilton. She was born in Massachusetts, March 30, 1950, a son of David M. and Caroline L. (Douglas) Mayo. She was a graduate of Wilton Academy in 1968 and the University of Maine at Farmington in 1983 and had worked as a Mental Health Aide.

Camilla loved to sew for her friends and family as well as making dresses for the little girls and race mats for matchbox cars for the boys. She also loved going to heavy metal concerts with her grandson Tyrell Michaud and friend Beth Hardy and enjoyed gardening with her mother until her mom passed away in 2015.

Camilla is survived by her daughters, Faith Michaud and Charity Jordan both of Wilton; brother, Douglas Mayo and his wife of New Jersey; her sister Cathy Melvin and husband Michael of Madison; grandsons, Tyrell Michaud and Zackery Smith, and Dakota Cochran, granddaughters, Cheryl Michaud, Breanne Cochran and Isabelle Harnden, and Sarah Ridley; great-grandson, Dayshawn Michaud; and great-granddaughter, Jaylen Michaud. She was predeceased by her parents and her son-in-law Johnny J Michaud.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday, Feb. 19 from 3-5 pm at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Public graveside memorial services will be held at the East Wilton Cemetery followed by a reception at the East Wilton Grange Hall and will be announced in the Spring. Memories and a memorial video may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.