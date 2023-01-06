Candace Collins (1953-2023)

SKOWHEGAN – Candace Ann Collins, 69, passed away January 3, 2023, at Redington Fairview Hospital. She was born in Farimgton, ME on November 28th, 1953, the daughter of Ervin and Marilyn (Tozier) Collins. She attended local schools, graduating from Mt. Blue in 1972.

Candace was a CNA for many years, she loved helping others. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed rocking in her chair.

She is predeceased by her parents and her brother Scott.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie and her husband John of Randolph, ME; son, Fred and his wife Anne of Missoula, MT; siblings, Linda and her husband Brian of CA, Gloria and her husband Glenn of Farmington, Gordon of Limington, Patty and her husband Roland of Wilton, Liza and her husband Frank of Wilton, Nancy of Farmington, Tina of Farmington, Theodore and his wife Julie of Farmington, Sara from Jay, and Craig and his wife Lorna of Chesterville; sister in law, Wendy of Chesterville; granddaughter, Amber and her children Kylie and Emma; grandson, Andrew and his children Jace, Malachi, and Evelynn; and her partner, Peter Bingham of Skowhegan.

At this time there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.