Carl W. Demshar (1939-2022)

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Carl Wayne Demshar, best known as “Dutch”, passed away on November 8, 2022, at the Togus VA Hospital in Augusta, after a brief illness. Dutch was born on March 5, 1939, in Washington, Pennsylvania. He attended the United States Naval Academy where he excelled on the lacrosse and football fields, winning three lacrosse national championships. After graduating from Annapolis in June of 1962 with a Bachelor in Science, he went on to proudly serve his country in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in September of 1968. During his time in the Navy, Dutch often flew into Brunswick Naval Air Station and made his way to Sugarloaf/Carrabassett Valley. “The Dutchman” fell in love with the area and it didn’t take long for him to make Carrabassett Valley his permanent home. It was where he found his true talent and passion in carpentry. After several years and many legendary festivities as a bachelor in the Valley, Dutch married his love, Joyce (Peters) Demshar, in a tiny Spring Farm A-frame, by long-time friend Norman Minksky, on a rainy August 1977 day.

Dutch had a strong background, at a young age, in building construction. His father sent him on his first solo flooring installation as a young teenager, before he was old enough to hold a driver’s license. He had quite a resume before even graduating high school. After his start as a carpenter in the Valley, it was not long before he started Carl W. Demshar Inc. and was contracted to build the first housing development on the Sugarloaf Mountain golf course –Village on the Green. Once completed, the sub-development was featured on the cover of Builder Magazine. From there, Dutch went on to complete all of the interior woodwork in the newly constructed Sugarloaf Mountain Grand Summit Hotel. After these larger jobs were finished, Dutch decided to scale his operation back to a small crew and focus on new home construction and renovation. His passion for quality craftsmanship was well known in the area. He completed some extraordinary projects in his time and considered himself lucky to have the wonderful craftsmen in the area to help him achieve success. If you have ever had the pleasure of visiting the Sugarloaf Mountain region, you have likely been in a home, hotel, hut, or building that Dutch had a part in constructing.

One of Dutch’s greatest accomplishments was his work to make the Carrabassett Valley community a better place. During his long residency, he served on the Board of Selectmen, Volunteer for the CV Fire Department, Western Mountains Foundation, Carrabassett Valley Sanitary District Board of Directors, Carrabassett Valley Recreation Committee, Budget Committee, Sugarloaf Golf Club Greens Committee, and the Sugarloaf Region Charitable Trust. Dutch always made time to volunteer in his community and his contributions were endless. He truly appreciated all of the wonderful friendships made along the way.

In his later years, Dutch made golf his new hobby and was often seen playing the fastest 9 holes of golf with his long-time friend, Clem Begin. He enjoyed volunteering at Sugarloaf Junior Golf tournaments and watching his grandchildren take part in golf lessons at area courses. Between golf and his small farm, he was able to enjoy the great outdoors. Dutch’s grandchildren, children, and MANY family friends fondly remember time spent with him during barn chores, feeding the chickens, collecting eggs, playing on the swing set, or just soaking up the sun while sitting on a bucket outside of the barn.

Dutch is survived by his wife, Joyce P. Demshar; his children, Brian Demshar (Erin), Brett Demshar (Erika), and Allison Turley (Paul); 5 grandchildren, Devan Demshar (11), Anna Demshar (10), Abby Demshar (10), Tyler Demshar (9), and Juliet Turley (2); sisters, Nancy Spangler of California, and Peggy Hitchings of South Carolina.

Dutch’s greatest ambition was to ensure area children had the best educational and recreational opportunities available. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local youth programs in his memory. Suggestions in the Carrabassett Valley area: Sugarloaf Ski Club, The Kingfield Pops, Cal Ripken League programming, or Outdoor Adventure Camp.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

