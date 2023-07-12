LIVERMORE FALLS – Carl Willis Stinchfield II, age 49, of Livermore Falls, died unexpectedly Monday morning, June 5, 2023, while apparently relaxing in the hammock in his front yard.

He was born April 23, 1974 in Tucson, Ariz., the third son of Carl W. and Jessie Marie Flores Stinchfield. In his childhood he was known as “Skip” or “Skipper.” He even went by that name through his elementary and middle school education at St. Ambrose Catholic School, in Tucson. But when he saw his real name on his Eighth Grade diploma, he declared, “I am Carl W. Stinchfield II.” After that, only his family and closest friends called him “Skip” or Skipper.” He attended Rincon High School, in Tucson for three years. The family then moved to Strong, Maine, and he completed his high school education at Mount Abram Regional High School in Salem in the Class of 1993.

Mr. Stinchfield was employed at various food service establishments, but his profession was established when he completed the course of training at Capilo Institute of Cosmetology, Augusta, Maine. He worked at several salons before entering into a partnership in the salon named “Do or Dye.” After a few years, that partnership dissolved and he became owner/operator of Curl-Up and Dye, in Farmington.

He is survived by his parents of Strong; four brothers, Kevin (Mary) and Goyo, of Strong, Wesley (Martha), of Homestead, Fla., and Justin (Dedra), of North Anson: nephews and nieces, Tisha of Jay, Michael of Industry, Alicia of Wilton, Danny of Augusta, Nathan, Nicholas & Nathalie of Homestead, Florida, Edilia of Strong and Adrianna of New Sharon, Alexis of North Anson; and many hair salon clients, all of whom were mutually adored.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date to be determined.