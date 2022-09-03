Carmen Elaine (Rowell) Crocker (1935 – 2022)

FARMINGTON – Carmen Elaine (Rowell) Crocker, 87, died peacefully following a stroke, on August 3, 2022 at home in Farmington, with loving family by her side. Carmen was born on February 27, 1935 in Solon, to Ethel Marie (French) Rowell and Ruel Frank Rowell. She attended schools in Solon and Madison, graduating Valedictorian for the class of 1951 of Madison High School, continuing on to graduate from Farmington State Teachers College in 1955. On June 13, 1954, she married Ellsworth Crocker at the Methodist Church in Strong. They were blessed with 3 daughters who were their pride and joy. Carmen taught school in Augusta, Strong, and Farmington, and went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Library Science. Most of her career was spent as a children’s librarian at A.D. Ingalls School and Cascade Brook School in Farmington. Her favorite part was to help reluctant readers find books that would interest them. Being a very active long-time member of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, she was eager to volunteer to bake, cook, supervise the cookie walk, help with countless Cares Luncheons, and work at the Warming Center. She served on several boards and committees, and was a member of Golden Rule Philathea. She acted as secretary of Glen View Terrace condos, where she and Ellsworth lived after they sold the farmhouse where they raised their 3 daughters. Carmen was active in Farmington’s Historical Society, especially when they were “fixing up” the Titcomb House, as well as baking pies and desserts when there were events at the Old North Church, until she was no longer able to do so. She looked forward to attending Retired Teachers Association meetings. Carmen enjoyed genealogy, getting together with friends to play Shanghai and Bridge, traveling with Ellsworth, hosting family events, spending time with her family, always looking for ways to help others.

Carmen is survived by 3 daughters and their husbands, Deborah and Geary Wheeler of New Sharon, Marie and Richard Mason of Anson, Susan and Jeff Warren of Ellicott City, MD; brother-in-law, Richard Condon of Farmington; step brother-in-law, Dana Dill of New Sharon; cousin, Brian Harville of Cornville; 10 grandchildren, Laura and husband Aaron Savage of Wilton, Heidi and husband Nathanael Grindahl of Jackman, Molly and husband Nathan Geisser of Mercer, Amy and husband Peter Roberts of Rumford, Heather and husband Daniel Remeika of Rumford, Russell Wheeler of New Sharon, Katrina and brother Scott Mason of Anson, Sarah and sister Anne Warren of Ellicott City, MD; 13 great grandchildren, Matthias, Amelia and Sadie Savage of Wilton, Astrid, Fiona, Axel and Demelza Grindahl of Jackman, Alexis, Malina and Evelyn Geisser of Mercer, Benjamin, Josiah and Elise Roberts of Rumford; many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Ellsworth Crocker; her sister, Colleen Condon; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Rowell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Laurence Voter; step sister-in-law, Jessie Dill; nephew, Delmar Voter; great nephew, Kurt Martin; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donations in Carmen’s memory may be sent to the Memorial Fund of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, PO Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington. Celebration of Life Service will be held at the church on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 am. Flower arrangements and garden bouquets would be welcome. Brief interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington, after which, light refreshments will follow back at the church.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.