Carol Ann Haines (1948-2021)

PORTLAND – Carol Ann Haines, 73 years young, of Chesterville, was sent to be with the angels, Monday, September 20, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born Jan. 20, 1948, a daughter of Carroll and Mary (Chandler) Hutchinson and was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School. She worked at Farmington Shoe and later at GH Bass and Co. in Wilton before relocating to Verso Paper Co. in Jay, where she worked for many years. She enjoyed car rides to the coast, beano, putting puzzles together, and had been a pretty good bowler. Her greatest joy was spending time time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Haines and his wife, Jenny of Chesterville and Reginald Haines and his companion, Deidre Messer of West Farmington; sisters, Linda Adams and her companion, Leslie of Weld, Priscilla Hutchinson and her companion, Marshall White of West Farmington, and Holly Starbird of North Jay; brothers, Carl Hutchinson of Chesterville, Bruce Hutchinson of Farmington, and Robin Hutchinson of West Farmington; grandchildren, Zachary and his companion Heather, Lindsey and her companion, Jeremy, Emma and her companion Stephan, Icie, Lucas, and Brittany; great grandchildren, Grady and Michael; many nieces and nephews; and many friends who loved her. She was predeceased by brothers, John and Randy; and her daughter, Shelly.

Public graveside memorial services will be held Thursday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memoires at www.wilesrc.com. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.