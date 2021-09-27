Carol Ann (Libby) Dorian (1936-2021)

FARMINGTON – Carol Ann (Libby) Dorian, 84 of Farmington, passed quietly on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Sandy River Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. Carol was briefly a patient at Sandy River and had spent the last nearly three years in the Memory Care Center at the Woodlands in Farmington.

Carol was born in Lewiston, Maine on October 19, 1936, to Catherine Augusta (Keep) Lowe and Charles Samuel ‘Sam’ Libby at the former Central Maine General in Lewiston. As Carol would often note, on that special day, 36 Carol Ann’s were born at CMG – now CMMC. Carol grew up on the Libby family farm in Wayne for her early years, part of her high school years in Farmington and in Lewiston, where she graduated high school.

Carol was previously married to Alfred Millett and later to Charles Dorian. She was very proud of her children and her family. Carol is survived by her sister: Helen Nevitt; her children: Andy Millett, Jim Dorian, Rick Dorian, and Ann Dorian, as well as her stepchildren: Carol Coulombe, Chuck Dorion and Pat Dorian. She was predeceased by her son Guy Millett, daughter Sarah Dorian, her stepdaughter Kathy Dorion, her parents: Catherine Lowe and Sam Libby, as well as her dear Aunt Erla and Uncle George Hurlburt. Carol was very fond of her extended family; her dear cousin Judy Staples, Cousins Norm and Geoff Hurlburt, Mary Lou (Keep) Michels, Dorothy (Keep) Fowler, Roberta and David Keep, as well as many other Webster and Keep Cousins, many nieces, and nephews. Carol had many dear friends in Leeds, Sullivan, Ellsworth, and Skowhegan. Carol had 8 grandchildren: Libby Dorian, Hannah Woodward, Elijah Dorian, Jewel Dorian, Meredith Dorian Lafreniere, Delaney Woodward, Kayla Millett, and Charles Dorian, as well as 2 great grandchildren: Zabdiel Dorian and Erin Lafreniere.

After high school Carol committed much of the prime of her life to her family. She was particularly devoted to her daughter Sarah, who had significant impairments and needed extensive support with all aspects of her life. Carol was a trailblazer getting Sarah special services in the early 1970’s and fought for a good education for her daughter. Long before in-home services were available, Carol was the coordinator and caretaker for all of Sarah’s needs, in addition to caring for her other children. She was deeply proud that Sarah had a high quality of life and many opportunities and lived many more years than was expected. Carol did work for several years as a Sales Cashier at Woolworth’s and Ames’ Department Stores. She also was a personal caretaker for several people in the Ellsworth Area. One of Carol’s proudest accomplishments was earning her Associates Degree in Social Work from the Bangor Community College in the early 1980’s. Transportation was often not reliable or available from her home and she would hitchhike from North Sullivan to Bangor and back on many days to complete her degree. Although Carol did not professionally apply her degree, she was well known for her caring heart, compassion for others and a lifetime of hard work and service to others.

Carol was a pilgrim servant throughout her life and in her later years was happy to be in fellowship in the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She thoroughly enjoyed going to camp meetings in the summer and time at camp in Weld. She had a strong faith that she instilled in all her children, by her actions, her words, and her example.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1PM at the Old South First Congregational Church of Farmington. Masks and social distancing will be expected for all guests. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in her honor be sent to: Maine Parent Federation, 484 Maine Ave, 2 D, Farmingdale, ME 04344.

There will be a private interment at Plains Cemetery in Leeds. Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com